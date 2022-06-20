CBI raids DCGI office in connection with ₹3L bribery case; Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy under scanner1 min read . 05:09 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended some individuals at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India in connection with ₹3 lakh alleged bribery case.
According to officials, Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy is under the scanner.
The investigation agency received inputs regarding alleged incidents of bribery. Subsequently, the CBI carried out a trap operation in which some individuals were apprehended. Searches were conducted as a part of the operation.
