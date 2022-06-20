Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CBI raids DCGI office in connection with 3L bribery case; Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy under scanner

CBI raids DCGI office in connection with 3L bribery case; Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy under scanner

CBI apprehends some individuals at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India in connection with 3 lakh alleged bribery case.
1 min read . 05:09 PM ISTLivemint

  • The investigation agency received inputs regarding alleged incidents of bribery

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended some individuals at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India in connection with 3 lakh alleged bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended some individuals at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India in connection with 3 lakh alleged bribery case.

According to officials, Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy is under the scanner.

According to officials, Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy is under the scanner.

The investigation agency received inputs regarding alleged incidents of bribery. Subsequently, the CBI carried out a trap operation in which some individuals were apprehended. Searches were conducted as a part of the operation.

The investigation agency received inputs regarding alleged incidents of bribery. Subsequently, the CBI carried out a trap operation in which some individuals were apprehended. Searches were conducted as a part of the operation.