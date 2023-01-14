CBI raids Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Today, CBI reached my office again. They will not find anything against me since I haven't done anything wrong, Sisodia said
CBI on Saturday raided the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Secretariat. Later, Sisodia claimed officials did not find anything against him.