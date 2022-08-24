CBI raids Gurugram mall owned by Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi

CBI raided multiple locations in Bihar on Wednesday related to 'land for railway job' scam and named Lalu Yadav, his wife, and daughters among several others as accused in the 2008-09 case.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday reportedly raided an under-construction mall in Gurugram owned by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav's mother and Ex-Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said, "They're scared. A new Govt has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday reportedly raided an under-construction mall in Gurugram owned by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav's mother and Ex-Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said, "They're scared. A new Govt has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time".
CBI raided multiple locations in Bihar on Wednesday related to "land for railway job" scam and named Lalu Yadav, his wife, and daughters among several others as accused in the 2008-09 case.
CBI raided multiple locations in Bihar on Wednesday related to "land for railway job" scam and named Lalu Yadav, his wife, and daughters among several others as accused in the 2008-09 case.
CBI also carried out search operations at the premises of other RJD leaders such as MLC Sunil Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim and Faiyaz Ahmed, and former MLC Subodh Rai
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CBI also carried out search operations at the premises of other RJD leaders such as MLC Sunil Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim and Faiyaz Ahmed, and former MLC Subodh Rai
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh, who is closed Lalu Yadav, yelled from the balcony of his apartment "this is 100% intentional. These people have entered my house without even informing the local police. They are asking me to sign a document".
Singh, who is closed Lalu Yadav, yelled from the balcony of his apartment "this is 100% intentional. These people have entered my house without even informing the local police. They are asking me to sign a document".
Singh's wife screamed, "my husband is being victimised because of his loyalties. The CBI will get nothing from our place. I will sue the agency for defamation".
Singh's wife screamed, "my husband is being victimised because of his loyalties. The CBI will get nothing from our place. I will sue the agency for defamation".
RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said, "I am hardly surprised. I had, in a tweet last night itself, had spoken of ED, CBI, and IT planning their next operation in Bihar."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said, "I am hardly surprised. I had, in a tweet last night itself, had spoken of ED, CBI, and IT planning their next operation in Bihar."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party's legislators.
The RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party's legislators.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader had stepped down as Bihar CM after exiting from the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the RJD. He was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time after the JDU teamed up with the RJD and Congress to form the government.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader had stepped down as Bihar CM after exiting from the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the RJD. He was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time after the JDU teamed up with the RJD and Congress to form the government.