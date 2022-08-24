CBI raids Gurugram mall owned by Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday reportedly raided an under-construction mall in Gurugram owned by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav's mother and Ex-Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said, "They're scared. A new Govt has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time".

