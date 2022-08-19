CBI reaches Manish Sisodia's residence, he tweets, ‘they are welcome’

It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number-1, Manish Sisodia tweeted
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia put out a tweet in Hindi,"CBI has come. He is welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children," when loosely translated. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that he will co-operate, truth will come out.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia put out a tweet in Hindi,"CBI has come. He is welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children," when loosely translated. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that he will co-operate, truth will come out.
“We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country," Manish Sisodia said in another tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country," Manish Sisodia said in another tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
In a third tweet, Manis Sisodia tweeted," These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped. There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court," when loosely translated to English from Hindi.
In a third tweet, Manis Sisodia tweeted," These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped. There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court," when loosely translated to English from Hindi.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, they said.
During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, they said.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.
Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government has now withdrawn the policy and is preparing to run liquor vends under the old excise regime through its undertakings from September 1.
The Delhi government has now withdrawn the policy and is preparing to run liquor vends under the old excise regime through its undertakings from September 1.