CBI raids on Manish Sisodia: 10 points to know5 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 06:26 AM IST
Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was the target of three searches on August 19 by the CBI, including one at his home.
Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was the target of three searches on August 19 by the CBI, including one at his home.
Listen to this article
On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, including his residence . Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, faces charges of corruption in the liquor policy. The charges have been refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration. The AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a verbal battle as a result of the raids. In connection with an alleged excise scam, raids were conducted in seven states and around 31 places in Delhi-NCR. The investigating agency named 15 suspects, including Sisodia, in a FIR filed in the case. Here are 10 things to know.