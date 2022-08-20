CBI raids on Manish Sisodia: 10 points to know

BJP’s allegation on loss of revenue

The BJP has made note of loss of revenue. Excise revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal 2022–23 was 37.51% less than expected. However, the BJP claimed that there was no drop in sales. Despite there being no decline in sales, the monthly loss due to surrendered liquor zones was estimated at ₹193.95 crore. The BJP claims that, by waiving the tendering licence fee by ₹144.36 crore and invoking pandemic closures, AAP "favoured" select merchants. The excise department allegedly amended the methodology for calculating rates of foreign alcohol without authority's consent and abolished the import pass charge, making foreign alcohol less expensive for retail licensees at the expense of the exchequer.