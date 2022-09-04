CBI raids TMC MLA Subhodh Adhikari, his brother's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided several locations in North 24 Paragana which included the residence of Bijapur MLA Subhodh Adhikari and his brother Kamal Adhikari
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted searches at several locations in North 24 Paragana district of West Bengal. The raids were also conducted at the residence of TMC MLA from Bijapur Subhodh Adhikari and his brother Kamal Adhikari, who is a civic body chairman. The raids were connected as part of a CBI probe in the alleged chit-fund scam in West Bengal.
The raid comes two days after TMC leader Raju Sahani was arrested by the central agency after ₹80 lakh cash and a firearm were confiscated from his residence. Sahani is the chairman of Halisahar municipality in North 24 Parganas.
“Multiple places, including at least six places in Halisahar alone, were searched by the agency on Sunday. This is in connection with the chit fund case in which Sahani has been arrested," said an official.
The case is originally of 2014, the CBI took the case from the state police in 2018 on the orders of the Supreme Court. It is a case of misappropriating ₹11.2 crore deposited by investors, the agency filed a charge sheet in 2020 and a supplementary charge sheet in March this year.
"The agency seized ₹80 lakh cash, documents related to investment of ₹2.75 crore in West Bengal and Bengaluru, documents related to 1.5 hectares of land and details of transactions of ₹1.5 crore with the chairman of a trust named in the charge-sheet, from Sahani’s house," said the CBI official.
The youngest brother of Kamal and Subodh, Amal Adhikari has claimed that the raids were part of a conspiracy against his brothers and that they will soon come out clean.
The TMC has stated that the raid was part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP against the party in the state. The CBI raids comes days after TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by CBI for six hours in the coal smuggling case.
The BJP stated that the persons who feel that they are victims of any political vendetta should move to court. “The investigation is being done on court orders. If the persons feel that they are victims of political vendetta and that it is a conspiracy, they should move court," said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.
