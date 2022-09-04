CBI raids TMC MLA Subhodh Adhikari, his brother's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted searches at several locations in North 24 Paragana district of West Bengal. The raids were also conducted at the residence of TMC MLA from Bijapur Subhodh Adhikari and his brother Kamal Adhikari, who is a civic body chairman. The raids were connected as part of a CBI probe in the alleged chit-fund scam in West Bengal.

