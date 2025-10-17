CBI recovers ₹2.62 crore in cash from premises of NHICDL executive director Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a statement on Friday said that it has arrested an executive director and regional officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, in an alleged bribery case.

The officials said that Singh has been arrested in Guwahati in connection with allegedly taking a bribe of ₹10 lakh. Moreover, the agency has also seized ₹2.62 crore in cash and documents related to nine landed properties and 20 apartments owned by him and his family members across the country.

The statement added that CBI has also seized documents related to the purchase of luxury vehicles under Singh's name.

What is the case? According to reports, Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh had allegedly demanded a bribe from a private firm for providing them an extension and completion certificate for its work on the four-laning of National Highway-37 between Demow to End of Moran Bypass in the state.

Singh was posted at the NHIDCL regional office in Assam's Guwahati.

Has anyone else been arrested? The agency has also arrested a representative of the Kolkata-based company, Mohan Lal Jain, Binod Kumar Jain, in connection with the case.

Both accused would be produced in the court of the special judge, CBI cases in Guwahati, today, the agency said.

Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, is in Guwahati today to pay tribute to the deceased singer Zubeen Garg. Gandhi offered a gamosa, the traditional Assamese scarf, and a wreath at the platform where the singer was cremated.

Gandhi was accompanied by Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, and leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia, among other leaders of the party.

The singer, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He was cremated with state honours on September 23 at Sonapur near Guwahati.