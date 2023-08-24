CBI registers case against Rishikesh AIIMS official, others for wrongful equipment procurement1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST
CBI registers case against AIIMS official and two firms for causing wrongful loss of Rs.6.57 Crore in equipment procurement.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a senior official of AIIMS, Rishikesh and two private firms for causing wrongful loss to the hospital for wrongful procurement of medical equipment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message