CBI registers fresh case against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, Sanjay Pandey

CBI registers fresh case against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, Sanjay Pandey1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
- The case is in connection with the illegal phone tapping of NSE officials.
MUMBAI :The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a fresh case against former heads of National stock exchange of India (NSE) and ex-Mumbai police commissioner in connection with illegal phone tapping of the officials of NSE.
"The case has been registered against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey," said an official with the agency on the condition of anonymity.
The case has been registered on the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs. Since early morning hours CBI conducted raids at 19 locations, the official added.
The locations include Kota, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai. The phones were allegedly tapped between 2009-2017.
On Tuesday former cop appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the functioning and activities of a company called iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. This firm was one of the firms tasked with conducting a security audit of NSE between 2010-2015, when the exchange systems were compromised to give benefit to few brokers.
"The firm is being probed to find out why it did not red-flag that the NSE servers were compromised," said an official with the ED.
Established in 2001, iSec Services Pvt Ltd was one the IT companies that conducted security audits at NSE from 2010 to 2015, when the co-location scam supposedly took place. The CBI has been investigating the company because it believed that the security audit firm should have been able to detect breaches in the NSE system when the scam occurred.
