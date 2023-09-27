comScore
Arvind Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities

 Livemint

CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities in construction and 'renovation' of new residence for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" with respect to the construction of a new official residence for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

The ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of "using all its power to finish AAP".

The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, the officials said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded from the PWD records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.

The AAP alleged that the development was part of the BJP's efforts to stop Arvind Kejriwal-led party from working for the people.

"This is the reason why the country's best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind bars," it alleged,

"The BJP is using all its power to finish the AAP," the party alleged.

There is "only one party which is AAP that seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education but, the BJP does not want the poor people should have good education and excellent health facilities," it said.

Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 06:39 PM IST
