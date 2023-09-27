Arvind Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities
CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities in construction and 'renovation' of new residence for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" with respect to the construction of a new official residence for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.
