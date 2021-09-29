The CBI report on use of toxic chemicals in firecracker productions is very serious, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. And it further noted that there has been violation of the court's orders on use of barium and labelling of fireworks.

CBI has found harmful chemicals such as barium salts in the seized items, the bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said while hearing the case.

Manufacturers such as Hindustan Fireworks and Standard Fireworks purchased barium in huge quantities and used these chemicals in the fireworks, it also said.

While hearing the case, the court today granted another opportunity to put forward their case with respect to the report of the Joint Director, CBI, Chennai. It also directed that a copy of the preliminary inquiry report of the CBI be served to all the concerned counsels by Thursday.

The top court said that everyday there is a celebration in the country but it has to look at other factors as well and cannot allow people to suffer and die.

The matter is listed for next hearing on October 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

