New Delhi: Terming corruption the biggest enemy of merit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it promotes nepotism and a dynastic system which erodes the nation’s strength, and seriously hampers development.

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister emphasized that agency’s chief responsibility is to rid the country of corruption.

“Corruption is not an ordinary crime, it snatches the rights of the poor, it begets many other crimes, corruption is the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy," he said.

He said corruption in the government system hampers democracy and the first casualty are the dreams of the youth as in such circumstances a certain type of ecosystem flourishes killing talent.

Noting that these six decades have marked many achievements for the organization, the Prime Minister emphasized that a collection of Supreme Court judgements for matters relating to CBI has also been launched today which gives us a glimpse of the history of CBI.

In some cities, the prime minister said, be it new offices, the Twitter handle or other facilities have also been launched today that will play a key role in strengthening CBI. “Through their work and skills, CBI has instilled trust among the common citizens of the country,“ he said.

He noted that even today when an unsolvable case comes, a common accord emerges asking for the case to be handed over to CBI. Giving examples, the prime minister mentioned that at times protests erupt in cities for a case to be handed over to CBI.

Even at the Panchayat level when a matter arises, he said, a mutual voice amongst the citizens demands a CBI inquiry. “CBI’s name is on everyone’s lips. It is like a brand for truth and justice", the prime minister remarked as he noted the extraordinary feat of winning the trust of the common populace.