'CBI says it is under pressure to arrest Manish Sisodia': Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi CM also claimed that the CBI did not find anything at Manish Sisodia's residence even after conducting hours of the raid
The CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker this week, where according to him the CBI found nothing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the investigating agency CBI has told him that they are under pressure to arrest Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Delhi CM also claimed that the CBI did not find anything at Sisodia's residence even after conducting raids for hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the investigating agency CBI has told him that they are under pressure to arrest Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Delhi CM also claimed that the CBI did not find anything at Sisodia's residence even after conducting raids for hours.
"CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, went to his village and searched his bank locker, but found nothing," Kejriwal said.
"CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, went to his village and searched his bank locker, but found nothing," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi CM said that a fake case was filed against Manish Sisodia as the CBI did not find anything at his residence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi CM said that a fake case was filed against Manish Sisodia as the CBI did not find anything at his residence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, went to his village and searched his bank locker, but found nothing," Kejriwal added.
“CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, went to his village and searched his bank locker, but found nothing," Kejriwal added.
On Wednesday, Sisodia stated that he is happy that he has got a clean chit and that "truth has won" after the completion of the search operation of his bank's locker by the CBI.
On Wednesday, Sisodia stated that he is happy that he has got a clean chit and that "truth has won" after the completion of the search operation of his bank's locker by the CBI.
The CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker this week, where according to him the CBI found nothing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker this week, where according to him the CBI found nothing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said, "Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit and my belief in God and truth has won today."
He said, "Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit and my belief in God and truth has won today."
Further, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Sisodia said that all the attempts of finding something against him have failed and that he has been found clean.
"The CBI officials treated me and my family well, and we also cooperated with them. I know they are also stressed from above to anyhow find something against me and keep me in jail for 2-3 months," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The CBI officials treated me and my family well, and we also cooperated with them. I know they are also stressed from above to anyhow find something against me and keep me in jail for 2-3 months," he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official.
Earlier, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official.
Sisodia had then tweeted: "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not Number 1".
Sisodia had then tweeted: "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not Number 1".
The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The LG office said that Sisodia also extended financial favours to liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused considerable losses to the exchequer.
The LG office said that Sisodia also extended financial favours to liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused considerable losses to the exchequer.
The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.