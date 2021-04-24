OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI searches Anil Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai, Nagpur

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and his hometown Nagpur after registering a case against him in connection with allegations of corruption, an official said.

In Mumbai, teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous searches at two properties linked to Deshmukh.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Searches were conducted at Dnyaneshwari bungalow in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill, which was allotted to Deshmukh, when he was a minister. Another team carried out searches at his flat in Sukhada Apartment on Sir Pochkhanwala Road in Worli.

CBI officers wearing PPE kits and masks in view of the coronavirus situation conducted the operation that began early morning, he said, adding that they had brought a printer and a laptop with them to make spot panchnama.

Sources said that the CBI officers have collected some incriminating documents from these locations in the state capital.

In Nagpur, a CBI team had arrived from Delhi on Friday night and launched searches at Deshmukh's properties early this morning, sources said. The members of this team also wore PPE kits during the operation.

Deshmukh's house in Nagpur, where searches were carried out, is located at GPO Square in Civil Lines area.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Deshmukh after carrying out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court to look into the allegations of bribery against him levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The government has taken several measures in the last few days to improve supply of oxygen and medical supplies.Premium Premium

India waives import duty on oxygen, related gear for three months

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Premium Premium

Customs duty to be waived off on oxygen, Covid vaccines, related equipment amid virus crisis

2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, center, talks to media as they display debris found in the waters during a search operation for the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali.Premium Premium

Indonesia navy finds items from lost submarine, indicating it sank

2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Iran's civil aviation organisation announced on local media that all flights to and from India would be halted from midnight Sunday.Premium Premium

Covid-19 crisis: Iran to bar travellers from India over new variant

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned as a minister earlier this month after the high court asked the CBI to probe the allegations against him.

The CBI officials have said that the agency has got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh had filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout