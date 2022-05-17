MUMBAI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday morning conducted searches at seven locations across India, including the residence of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The searches pertain to a case of foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014. The searches took place in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka.

"I have lost count; how many times has it been. Must be a record," Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, said on Twitter, referring to the raid.

The case was earlier a preliminary inquiry, which has now been converted into an FIR. An official copy of the FIR was not available on the investigation agency's website till the time of publication.

However, the official said that Chidambaram is accused of taking illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals to work on a project in Punjab. Karti and others facilitated around 260 visas for the Chinese nationals, the official said, requesting anonymity.