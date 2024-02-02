CBI searches at premises of NGO founded by activist Harsh Mander

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a case against an NGO founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, accusing it of violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI citing officials, searches were conducted at the organization's premises on Friday. Harsh Mander, a former member of the National Advisory Council led by Sonia Gandhi in the previous UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.

The FIR has been registered against Aman Biradari for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a breaking story)

