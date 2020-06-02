Home >News >India >CBI searches Delhi-based company for hosting child pornography on internet
(representative image)
(representative image)

CBI searches Delhi-based company for hosting child pornography on internet

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jun 2020, 06:51 PM IST PTI

The agency has booked the company, its directors and other unidentified persons for alleged violation of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at the premises of a private company based in Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi for allegedly hosting child pornography on websites on the servers based in Russia, Netherlands and India, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency has booked the company, its directors and other unidentified persons for alleged violation of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

"It has been alleged that the said company hosted websites of Russian domain containing objectionable material pertaining to child sexual abuse. The case involves the alleged jurisdiction of India, Netherlands and Russian Federation as of now vis-à-vis the location of servers, facilitation of hosting of objectionable material and owner of the objectionable contents," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said here.

He said searches were conducted at the residence-cum-office premises of the accused, including a private company and its directors in Delhi, which led to recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents and material.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm had on April 30 announced fund raising of ₹53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue. (REUTERS)

Reliance's mega right issue world's biggest by a non-financial issuer in 10 yrs

2 min read . 05:24 PM IST
This stage of the trial is also meant to explain to the accused the evidence gathered by the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, against them. (Mint)

CBI court to record statements of Babri mosque demolition accused from June 4

1 min read . 28 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout