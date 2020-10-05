CBI searches Delhi, Karnataka locations in case against Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches and enquiries at premises in Delhi, Karnataka and Mumbai in a case of disproportionate assets against D. K. Shivakumar and the aides of the state Congress president of the southern state.

"CBI has registered a case against then minister of Karnataka government and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets. Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai." CBI said in a statement on Monday.

The early morning visit by the CBI has sparked anxiety among his supporters who started to gather near the residence of the former minister.

CBI officials also questioned Shivakumar's brother D.K.Suresh who is the sole Congress member of parliament in the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

"@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention.

The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls.

I strongly condemn this," Siddaramaiah, the Congress' leader of the opposition posted on Twitter.

The Congress and other opposition parties in the country have long accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre of misusing investigation agencies to target political rivals.

The Income Tax raids on Shivakumar in August 2017 had turned into a major political storm. Shivakumar had spent around 50 days in Tihar Jail then.

The Congress accused the centre of unleashing investigating agencies as Shivakumar was shielding around 40 legislators from Gujarat who risked being poached by the BJP ahead of the reelection of senior leader Ahmed Patel to the Rajya Sabha.

