CBI searches nine locations across country linked to Karti Chidambaram
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at nine locations across country in connection with case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, news agency PTI reported. The searches are being conducted across nine locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka.

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

This is a developing story.

