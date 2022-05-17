Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CBI searches nine locations across country linked to Karti Chidambaram

CBI searches nine locations across country linked to Karti Chidambaram

A file photo of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

CBI is carrying out searches at nine locations across country in connection with case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at nine locations across country in connection with case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, news agency PTI reported. The searches are being conducted across nine locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at nine locations across country in connection with case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, news agency PTI reported. The searches are being conducted across nine locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka.

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.