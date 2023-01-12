CBI searches premises of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram

The one-day search is in connection with a complaint filed by a CBI sub-inspector questioning the contract India had with a UK-based company for supplying exclusive colour shift security threads for Indian bank notes in 2004 and its subsequent extension, showed an FIR
NEW DELHI :Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Thursday searched the premises of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in Delhi and Jaipur, a person informed about the development said.
The one-day search is in connection with a complaint filed by a CBI sub-inspector questioning the contract India had with a UK-based company for supplying exclusive colour shift security threads for Indian bank notes in 2004 and its subsequent extension, showed a first information report (FIR) posted on the investigating agency’s website.
There was no immediate response to phone calls and messages made to Mayaram on Thursday evening. The case in which CBI has referred to suspected offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and abuse of official position also covers un-named officials of the finance ministry, the RBI and of the company.
Mayaram was in the news last month when opposition party Congress tweeted a picture of the former finance secretary and his wife along with Rahul Gandhi during the ‘BharatJodoYatra’ undertaken by the party.
During Mayaram’s tenure in the department of economic affairs, the government gave a strong push to the public private participation model in infrastructure projects.
