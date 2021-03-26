OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI seeks custody of Binay Mishra's brother in coal scam

CBI seeks custody of Binay Mishra's brother in coal scam

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg
 2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2021, 06:55 PM IST PTI

CBI is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees and part of the crime proceeds had been been transacted through the hawala route

CBI on Friday sought the permission of a designated ED court in Delhi the custody of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother in the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam, sources in the central investigating agency said.

Mishra's brother Bikash is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him from Delhi on March 16, the sources said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Bikash Mishra was also summoned to appear before CBI officials here for the second time in connection with the cattle smuggling probe.

The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, in connection with the coal pilerage scam.

Sources said Agarwal has been called to face interrogation in the scam next week.

CBI had raided Agarwal's premises in Kulti and Durgapur and his company's head office in Kolkata.

The agency is also searching for Majhi, who is absconding and a look-out circular has been issued against him.

CBI had raided several premises of Majhi in the city and in the coal bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A video grab taken from the Egyptian state television station shows people gathered around two trains that collided in the Tahta

Egypt train accident: 32 killed; several injured; rescue on

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
A video grab taken from the Egyptian state television station shows people gathered around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province, some 460 kms (285 miles) south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring scores of others, on March 26, 2021. - Egypt has been plagued with deadly train accidents in recent years that have been widely blamed on inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance. (Photo by STRINGER / EGYPTIAN STATE TV / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT

Train collision kills 33 people, injures dozens in Egypt

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait to board buses in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India

Kerala reports 1,815 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths today

1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Karnataka reports over 2,500 for second straight day

Karnataka reports over 2,500 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

2 min read . 06:42 PM IST

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees and part of the crime proceeds had been been transacted through the hawala route. The Enforcement Directorate had joined the probe to investigate it.

CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the case..

It has already filed its first charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe, which started in November last year at the designated court.

In the course of the investigation CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with Enamul Haq, in November and they are now in judicial custody. Both their names have been shown as accused persons in the charge sheet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout