CBI seeks custody of Binay Mishra's brother in coal scam

CBI on Friday sought the permission of a designated ED court in Delhi the custody of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother in the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam, sources in the central investigating agency said.

Mishra's brother Bikash is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him from Delhi on March 16, the sources said.

Bikash Mishra was also summoned to appear before CBI officials here for the second time in connection with the cattle smuggling probe.

The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, in connection with the coal pilerage scam.

Sources said Agarwal has been called to face interrogation in the scam next week.

CBI had raided Agarwal's premises in Kulti and Durgapur and his company's head office in Kolkata.

The agency is also searching for Majhi, who is absconding and a look-out circular has been issued against him.

CBI had raided several premises of Majhi in the city and in the coal bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees and part of the crime proceeds had been been transacted through the hawala route. The Enforcement Directorate had joined the probe to investigate it.

CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the case..

It has already filed its first charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe, which started in November last year at the designated court.

In the course of the investigation CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with Enamul Haq, in November and they are now in judicial custody. Both their names have been shown as accused persons in the charge sheet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via