Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
CBI seeks LG sanction against Satyendar Jain for alleged 'extortion', AAP terms move as 'mockery of law'
CBI seeks LG sanction against Satyendar Jain for alleged ‘extortion’, AAP terms move as ‘mockery of law’

The CBI has sought approval from Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena to file an FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to probe the alleged extortion of protection money from high-profile prisoners in return for a comfortable life in jail

A file photo of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.Premium
A file photo of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought approval from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena to file an FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to probe the alleged extortion of protection money from high-profile prisoners, including Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in return for a comfortable life in jail, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi LG Office received the request from the central probe agency to investigate the alleged extortion charges against the former Delhi minister, ANI reported citing sources.

The CBI has also sought the LG's nod for a similar investigation against the then Tihar Jail Superintendent, Danics officer Raj Kumar. The probe agency also approached the Union Home Ministry for action against former director general of prisons Sandeep Goeland and retired IAS Mukesh Prasad.

Reacting to the development, the AAP termed the CBI’s request to Delhi LG “a mockery of law" and Chandrasekhar “the biggest thug and conman of India".

Issuing a statement, AAP said, “The CBI has sought LG’s permission for conducting inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only and only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the biggest thug and con-man of India. This is nothing but a mockery of law. AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Mr Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates."

The CBI, while seeking mandatory sanction from Delhi LG to proceed against former Delhi minister and former jail superintendent Raj Kumar, has alleged that "a high-level corruption and extortion racket" was being run in Delhi jails in connivance with Goel and Prasad along with associate officers, private persons and accomplices.

"They worked as a syndicate for the same," the CBI alleged in its letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the PTI report said.

 

 

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 11:44 PM IST
