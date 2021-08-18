Madurai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be an autonomous body like the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Madurai bench of Madras High Court said on Tuesday.

Justices N Kirubakaran and Justice P Pugalendhi in their judgment said, "CBI should function independently like Election Commission. The funds required for the CBI should be allocated in the budget within a year."

The High Court said that the Central Government should consider enacting the necessary legislation for the CBI to function as an autonomous body.

"CBI Director should be empowered to report directly to the Minister and the Prime Minister with exclusive powers like the Cabinet Secretary and should act alone without being under the administration of the Central Government," the judgment further read.

"The CBI should be provided with the modern facilities and technologies, like Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US and Scotland Yard of the UK," the judges said.

