CBI should tell if Sushant's death was murder or suicide: Maharashtra min Anil Deshmukh1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 03:00 PM IST
- The Maharashtra Home Minister said the central agency should bring out its probe report into the case as soon as possible
- The CBI had then taken over the probe from Bihar Police
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal if late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide or murder.
The Maharashtra Minister said the central agency should bring out its probe report into the case as soon as possible.
India to play vital role in equitable distribution of Covid vaccines around the world: Pharma industry5 min read . 04:16 PM IST
China approves heavier penalties on capital market violations1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs amid concerns of new virus mutant spread1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Tough to label corporate pricing as profiteering amid economic devastation: Uday Shankar1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
Addressing a press conference, Deshmukh said, "It has been more than five months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest."
"Five to six months have passed since the case was handed over to the CBI. Hence, the agency should make public its report as soon as possible to clear whether it was suicide or murder," Deshmukh added.
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report and they were probing the case.
On 19 August, the apex court had upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.
The central agency had then taken over the probe from Bihar Police.
In October, the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on 14 June.
With agency inputs
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.