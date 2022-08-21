CBI starts enquiry against Delhi govt over purchase, maintenance of 1,000 buses1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 08:40 PM IST
The CBI has registered an enquiry against the Delhi government over purchase and maintenance of buses.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of irregularities in purchase and maintenance of 1,000 buses by the Delhi government, officials have said.