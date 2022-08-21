OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CBI starts enquiry against Delhi govt over purchase, maintenance of 1,000 buses
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of irregularities in purchase and maintenance of 1,000 buses by the Delhi government, officials have said.

According to the CBI, the inquiry was opened based on a referral from the Union Home Ministry. The BJP-led central government was accused by the Delhi government of "harassing" it by employing the CBI while the Delhi government denied the "allegations" of corruption in bus procurement.

The matter of "corruption" in the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year. A three-member committee formed by former Lt governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA for its consideration, the officials said. A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

