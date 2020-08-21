CBI starts probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, questions staff

Two days after Supreme Court nod, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput today as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police, officials said.

A special investigation team of the CBI, which is being lead by superintendent of police (SP) Nupur Prasad comprising officers, other personnel and also forensic experts, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to take over probe into the late actor's death.

Later in the day, the agency moved from the office of DCP Zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe to Bandra Police station along with some documents, reported ANI.

The CBI officials brought Rajput’s cook for questioning at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Air Force guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying, on Friday morning, according to news agency PTI. A vehicle, in which the cook was seen sitting next to an official, was spotted entering the guest house in a video tweeted by ANI.

The probe team will record statements of people connected with the case, sources said, PTI said.

It will also scan financial transactions of the 34- year-old actor, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, they said.

Another team of the CBI, led by a superintendent-rank officer, reached the Bandra Police Station, where an ADR (accidental death report) was registered after the alleged suicide by the actor, an official said.

The team collected case diary of the ADR and other important documents related to the investigation of the case, which included autopsy and forensic reports, he said.

The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was heading the Mumbai police probe team, the official said.

The CBI squad will also visit Rajputs flat in 'Mont Blanc' building where he was found hanging, he said, according to PTI reports.

The team will recreate the crime scene at the spot during the investigation, the sources said.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is recording the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka, who was a nominee in his bank account, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

