Sushant Singh Rajput death case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to news agency ANI. Citing an agency official, ANI said that the investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput "is still continuing" and "all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously".

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence, Mumbai.

Months later in August, the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI to take over the probe from Mumbai Police. So far, the agency has reached any conclusion.

In September last year, the CBI released a statement saying it was still probing the matter and all aspects were being looked into. Its response came after reports emerged that it had ruled out "murder" theory.

Refuting the reports, the agency said: "The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation."

"CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI."





