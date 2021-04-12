The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday summoned former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Wednesday in corruption allegations against him, according to officials.

The allegationspertain to corruption charges levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Yesterday, the investigating agency summoned two personal assistants of Deshmukh.

Sanjeev Palande and Kundan have been asked to appear before the CBI team for questioning in connection with the preliminary enquiry registered by the agency on the directives of the Bombay High Court, they said.

In a letter, Singh had alleged that Palande was present when Deshmukh allegedly asked suspended cop Sachin Waze, facing NIA probe in the case of explosive laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, to allegedly extort over ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said.

The CBI is investigating the allegations of extortion made by Singh against Deshmukh.

On Friday, the agency had recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, in the same matter.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, had dismissed the petitions filed by Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Singh.

Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect ₹100 crores every month.

