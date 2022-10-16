CBI summons Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi Excise scam case

CBI summons Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi Excise scam case2 min read . 12:29 PM IST
- CBI has called Manish Sisodia to its headquarter on Monday at 11 am
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday tweeted that he has been summoned by the probe agency CBI. Sisodia has been called to CBI headquartered tomorrow (Monday) at 11 am.
"CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, but nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village.
Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation.
Satyameva Jayate," he tweeted in Hindi.
The ED on Friday raided at least 25 locations in the national capital regarding the alleged scam.
Last week as well the Enforcement Directorate launched fresh searches in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The ED launched raids at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Hyderabad on 7 October in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Sisodia is an accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
The ED's case stems from the CBI FIR. The ED has conducted more than 103 raids in this case so far.
In August, the CBI registered a case to probe an alleged scam in the framing and implementation of the excise policy and issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against eight people.
A total of nine people have been named as accused in the case.
ED and CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, including undue favours being extended to licence holders, the licence fee being waived or reduced and the L-1 licence being extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries were also alleged to have diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books to evade detection.
As alleged, the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about ₹30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19.
This allegedly caused a loss of ₹144.36 crore to the exchequer, said the FIR, which has been instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
The excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.
