CBI takes charge of NEET-UG malpractice cases from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar

CBI takes over investigations into five new cases of malpractices in NEET-UG exam in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Plans to investigate another case from Maharashtra. Cases involve impersonation and cheating by officials and candidates.

Updated07:51 PM IST
The CBI is now handling a total of six investigations related to alleged irregularities in NEET-UG
The CBI is now handling a total of six investigations related to alleged irregularities in NEET-UG

NEET-UG Exam 2024 row: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over investigation into five new cases of alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, previously under police scrutiny in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Officials confirmed that the central agency has re-registered one case each from Gujarat and Bihar, along with three cases from Rajasthan, as its own FIR. Additionally, there are plans to take up another case from Maharashtra's Latur.

These cases primarily involve instances of impersonation and cheating by local officials, invigilators, and candidates, except for the Bihar case, officials noted. The CBI's involvement follows a directive from the Union education ministry to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

With these new cases, the CBI is now handling a total of six investigations related to alleged irregularities in NEET-UG. The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is critical for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses across India. Held on May 5 at 4,750 centers in 571 cities (including 14 abroad), the test saw participation from over 23 lakh candidates.

The decision to transfer the probe to the CBI came after widespread protests by students across various cities, prompting the education ministry to intervene. The ministry's request to the CBI specifies a thorough investigation into potential offenses like conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust, and evidence tampering involving candidates, institutes, and intermediaries.

CBI officials have indicated that the scope of the investigation will extend to scrutinizing the roles of public servants associated with exam conduct, as well as examining the broader chain of events and possible conspiracies.

Opposition MPs said on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha that the government will have to answer on the controversy in Parliament.

Several newly-elected members who took oath in the Lok Sabha on Monday said the government is not considering the hardship of students who are feeling stuck in limbo.

As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan proceeded to take his oath, members of the opposition raised "NEET, NEET" slogans, as the controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) continues to rage.

