CBI to bring back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor, fugitive for 26 years, from US

Published9 Jul 2025, 08:27 AM IST
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI() has taken custody of alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor in the United States of America, according to a PTI report citing officials.

The official added that Monika Kapoor, who has been a fugitive for 26 years, is scheduled to be brought to India on tonight (July 9) by the CBI team, as per the report. 

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…)

