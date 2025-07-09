CBI to bring back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor, fugitive for 26 years, from US

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI() has taken custody of alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor in the United States of America, according to a PTI report citing officials.
The official added that Monika Kapoor, who has been a fugitive for 26 years, is scheduled to be brought to India on tonight (July 9) by the CBI team, as per the report.
(This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…)
