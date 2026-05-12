CBI takes over Suvendu Adhikari aide murder case, forms seven-member SIT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed charge of the murder case of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, constituting a seven-member Special Investigation Team to be led by a DIG-rank officer, as three accused arrested from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were remanded to police custody till May 24.

Who Was Chandranath Rath? Chandranath Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who served as a close aide to Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on the night of 6 May.

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Rath was subsequently taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His killing sent shockwaves through West Bengal's political establishment, given his proximity to one of the state's most prominent opposition figures.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who was Chandranath Rath and why was his murder significant? ⌵ Chandranath Rath was a former Indian Air Force personnel and a close aide to West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. His killing near Madhyamgram on May 6th sent shockwaves through the state's political establishment due to his proximity to a prominent opposition figure. 2 What action has the CBI taken regarding the Chandranath Rath murder case? ⌵ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the murder case of Chandranath Rath. They have formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a DIG-rank officer, to investigate the killing. 3 How did the police arrest the suspects in the Chandranath Rath murder case? ⌵ Police arrested three suspects in connection with Chandranath Rath's murder by tracing digital clues, including a UPI payment made at a toll plaza. This digital trail helped investigators identify a mobile number and establish the identity of one of the suspects, leading to their apprehension in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. 4 What was Suvendu Adhikari's stance on the murder of his aide? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari described the killing of Chandranath Rath as a premeditated political hit. He alleged that Rath was targeted specifically because of his association with him and his political victory over Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. 5 How many individuals are believed to be involved in the conspiracy to murder Chandranath Rath? ⌵ Investigators believe that at least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of Chandranath Rath's murder. The assailants are suspected to have conducted detailed reconnaissance before carrying out the attack.

According to ANI report citing people familiar with the developments, the CBI has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lead the probe into Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's PA's death, headed by an officer of DIG rank.

Three Accused Arrested, Remanded to Police Custody Three individuals, Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh, have been arrested in connection with the killing and produced before court. Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while Raj Singh was apprehended from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on 10 May based on investigative leads. All three were formally arrested following interrogation on Monday morning.

The court has remanded all three to police custody until 24 May, a period of 13 days. Public Prosecutor Advocate Bivas Chatterjee confirmed that the prosecution also sought the addition of charges related to the destruction of evidence, which the court approved.

"Three persons have been arrested, and the court has sent them to police custody till May 24, i.e., 13 days of police custody. We also sought for the addition of the section relating to the destruction of evidence, which has been added by the court," Chatterjee told reporters.

Suvendu Adhikari Calls It a Premeditated Political Hit Adhikari has been unequivocal in his assessment of the killing, describing it as a targeted political act. He alleged that Rath was shot because of his association with him and his political victory over former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

"This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range," Adhikari had said.

Political Parties Demand Judicial Oversight of Probe The killing has drawn sharp responses from across West Bengal's political spectrum. Trinamool Congress demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident, calling for an inquiry that is both impartial and thorough. The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee similarly demanded an independent investigation conducted under judicial supervision.