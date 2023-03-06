Speaking on this, Former chief Minister of Bihar and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi had said that BJP is scared of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar and that is why central agencies are after them. On this matter, while talking to the media, she said, "Won't run away. We are facing these allegations for the past 30 years. BJP is scared of Lalu Yadav in Bihar."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}