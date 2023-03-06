A CBI team reached residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in connection with land for jobs scam case.
Earlier on 27 February, a Delhi court had summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.
Speaking on this, Former chief Minister of Bihar and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi had said that BJP is scared of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar and that is why central agencies are after them. On this matter, while talking to the media, she said, "Won't run away. We are facing these allegations for the past 30 years. BJP is scared of Lalu Yadav in Bihar."
"PM Modi is helping everyone run away. He helped Nirav Modi run away with crores," Rabri added.
The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.
