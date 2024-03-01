CBI to challenge Abdul Karim Tunda's acquittal in 1993 serial bomb blast case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to challenge before the Supreme Court the acquittal of Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. CBI officials are studying the judgment and an appeal would soon be filed in the Supreme Court, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

He said probe agencies alleged that Tunda helped other accused in making bombs which they planted after being inspired by him. "The defence presented facts before the court and there was no direct evidence against Tunda or confession statement against him," the lawyer was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Justice Gupta, in his judgment, said that while the prosecution presented evidence indicating Tunda’s role in helping other accused to make the bombs, it failed to establish his direct role in the blasts, the Hindustan Times reported.

Irfan and Hamiduddin were, however, sentenced to life imprisonment for planting the bombs, their counsel Abdul Rashid told reporters.

"Hamiduddin and Irfan have been found guilty. They were convicted for planting bombs and have been sentenced to life imprisonment. They will appeal before the Supreme Court," Rashid said.

He said that Hamiduddin has been in jail for the last 14 years and Irfan for the last 17 years.

What CBI said

The cases related to the serial blast were handed over to the CBI, which had registered five separate FIRs in the matter.

A CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that the investigation revealed that the various accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with the object to over-awe the Government established by law, spreading terror in public at large and creating disharmony among different communities of the country by committing terrorist acts, like bomb explosions in the running prestigious trains in different parts of the country, on the occasion of first anniversary of the demolition of a structure at Ayodhya.

The agency had filed chargesheets against 21 accused, of which 15 were awarded life sentences 20 years ago on February 28, 2004 by a TADA court in Ajmer. The Supreme Court had upheld the sentence of 10 of these convicts.

