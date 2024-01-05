Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  CBI to probe AAP's flagship healthcare project 'Mohalla Clinics': Report
BREAKING NEWS

CBI to probe AAP's flagship healthcare project 'Mohalla Clinics': Report

Livemint

  • AAP faces crises as ED sends notices to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case and CBI to investigate fraud allegations against Mohalla Clinics.

Mint Image

Crises loom over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After the ED's notifications to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's excise policy case, the party's flagship healthcare project has come under the Central government's scanner now.

As per media reports, CBI is set to probe Mohalla Clinics over allegations of fraud.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.