Crises loom over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the ED's notifications to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's excise policy case, the party's flagship healthcare project has come under the Central government's scanner now.

As per media reports, CBI is set to probe Mohalla Clinics over allegations of fraud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

