Home >News >India >CBI to probe custodial deaths of father and son: Tamil Nadu CM

New Delhi: Tuticorin custodial death case will be transferred to CBI after obtaining proper permission from Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

"After getting the High Court’s permission, we will transfer Jayaraj-Bennix case to CBI," said Palaniswami at a press conference in Salem. The next hearing at the court is on 30 June.

The father-son duo died allegedly due to police torture, which led to widespread outrage across the country.

Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel.

The incident had triggered a furore leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Demands have been made for stringent action against the policemen.

The hashtags #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix and #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix have been trending on all social media platforms for the last couple of days.

