CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput case: 10 updates

The Supreme Court today directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's death case. The apex court asked Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI . The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transfering the case to the CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Here are the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput case:

1) The Supreme Court’s judgement has been hailed by the politicians. “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Twitter. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said the court’s order has brought relief to Rajput’s family. Bihar BJP MLA and cousin of the late actor, Niraj Singh Babloo, on Tuesday stated that he was now "certain that Rajput will get justice." "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice," Babloo said.

2) The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called it 'just the beginning' and thanked 'god for answering all the prayers.' "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver," she posted on Twitter.

3) Actor Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of the 'Kedarnath' actor too spoke out about the historic verdict by the Supreme Court as 'the first step for justice' and tweeted, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice."

Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor among many others lauded the verdict.

4) The Supreme Court verdict is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favour, said lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh today. "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all the points in our favour. The court said that whatever the Mumbai Police was doing had a very limited scope, it also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," Vikas Singh told ANI.

5) Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was "correct" and Mumbai Police behaved in an "illegal way"."I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case," the DGP said while speaking to media in Patna.

6) Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that they are awaiting SC's order copy to decide future course of action in the case. "We are awaiting a copy of the order once we get it we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have asked our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us a copy at the earliest," Parambir Singh said.

7) Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

8) The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

9) An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

10) Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

