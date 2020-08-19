CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput case: 10 updates

1) The Supreme Court’s judgement has been hailed by the politicians. “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Twitter. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said the court’s order has brought relief to Rajput’s family. Bihar BJP MLA and cousin of the late actor, Niraj Singh Babloo, on Tuesday stated that he was now "certain that Rajput will get justice." "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice," Babloo said.