‘CBI torturing Manish Sisodia’: AAP lambasts probe body as remand continues

‘CBI torturing Manish Sisodia’: AAP lambasts probe body as remand continues2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The allegations have drawn a sharp rebuke from the BJP, with party leaders accusing the AAP of playing the 'victim card'.
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation of ‘torturing’ former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The senior politician was arrested last week in connection with the state's now scrapped liquor policy and remains in CBI remand. The probe body meanwhile insists that Sisodia is being evasive and uncooperative.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×