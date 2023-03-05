‘CBI torturing Manish Sisodia’: AAP lambasts probe body as remand continues

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation of ‘torturing’ former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The senior politician was arrested last week in connection with the state's now scrapped liquor policy and remains in CBI remand. The probe body meanwhile insists that Sisodia is being evasive and uncooperative.

"Manish Sisodia is being tortured by the CBI and being pressured to sign the documents containing false charges framed against him. CBI has no evidence against Sisodia. They never mentioned any evidence is missing. They raided his residence but found nothing," AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier a special Delhi court had extended the CBI's custody of Sisodia till March 6. Addressing the court at the time, the AAP leader said that he was being made to sit for hours on end, answering the same questions again and again.

"They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment," Sisodia said.

Also read: ‘Political witch-hunt’: 8 parties write to PM Modi over Manish Sisodia's arrest

The allegations have drawn a sharp rebuke from the BJP, with party leaders accusing the AAP of playing the 'victim card'.

"This is the complete transformation of a political party that started its journey as India against corruption. Today they are doing celebration and protection of corruption…they are looking at the action against corruption as mental harassment. Is the court also harassing mentally Sisodia by not giving Sisodia or Satyendar Jain relief?" asked BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla in conversation with ANI.

Following Sisodia's allegation of ‘mental harassment’ the court had directed the CBI to refrain from repetitive questions. "If you have something new, ask him," the judge said.

(With inputs from agencies)