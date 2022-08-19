The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case
Raghav Chadha asserted that Sisodia will come out clean of the allegations levelled against him as he did not do anything wrong
Taking a dig at the BJP-led central government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said the CBI agency will only find "four pencils, some notebooks, and a geometry box" at Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.
The investigative agency on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Chadha said that CBI had raided the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past and found just "four mufflers" there.
"When raids were conducted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence earlier, they found four mufflers," he told a press conference.
"During raids at Manish Sisodia's residence, they will get four pencils, notebooks, and a geometry box," he added.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.
Chadha asserted that Sisodia will come out clean of the allegations levelled against him as he did not do anything wrong.
The CBI has conducted raids at Sisodia's residence in connection with some other matter earlier in the past but couldn't get anything incrimination against him.
"All the cases collapsed in court and truth won. Sisodia came out victorious as he was acquitted by the court," he said.
The AAP MP said several "fake cases" were filed against more than 100 AAP leaders including MLAs and Ministers at the behest of the BJP in the past but none of them could stand the scrutiny of the court.
"Investigation agencies had to face the wrath of the court and we were acquitted," he said.
Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI raids on Manish Sisodia, "the best education minister of independent India" were on the orders "from above to harass us and are just obstacles in their 'Make India Number 1' mission, but they will not be deterred by such moves.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal attached the front page of the New York Times featuring Sisodia along with a news story "Our Children are worth it; overhaul of public schools in Delhi has students clamouring to enroll", and said the CBI raids come on a day the biggest newspaper in America has a photo of his deputy on the front page with an article praising the Delhi education model.
He alleged that the central agency has ordered "from above to harass" the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and that there is no need to panic, but asserted that the universe was with them.
