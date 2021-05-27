CBIC asks officials to handhold businesses in tax refund claims

The move comes at a time many small businesses are facing cash flow related problems due to disruption in business activities and subdued demand. Easing the liquidity concerns of small businesses is crucial for the economy to recover given the significant role these entities play in job creation and in exports. As per official estimates, micro, small and medium enterprises account for about a third of India’s gross domestic product. The smallest among them were badly hit and have been forced to shut shop since the pandemic began, according to a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who spoke on condition of anonymity.

