“There are several orders of the court including the famous case of Sapna Jain versus union of India wherein the Bombay High Court passed an interim order that no coercive action must be taken. The constitutional validity with respect to arrest provisions are under challenge as there was an absence of tax leakage due to the definition of supply. This has now been addressed by the recent circular and there are fair chances that the cases involving judicial custody would come down," added Rastogi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}