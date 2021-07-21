CBIC clarifies on time available to taxpayers for appeals, compliances

According to the clarification from the indirect tax body, the extension of timelines granted by the court is applicable to appeals required to be filed before joint or additional commissioner (appeals), commissioner (appeals), Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, tribunal and various courts against any quasi-judicial order or where proceeding for revision or rectification of any order is required to be made. This extension of timeline is not applicable to any other proceeding under GST laws, the tax authority said.

