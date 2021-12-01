CBIC detects bogus tax credit claims worth 38,000 cr since last November

Central and state governments have assessed that the improvement in the collection of revenue seen in recent months is a result of better compliance and also the recovery in economic activity. The CBIC has already urged field officers to gently remind all taxpayers to file their returns and deposit the tax due in time. This would help improve November GST collections compared to the collections in October, which was already the second highest since GST rollout. Going by e-way bill data available with GSTN, the company that processes GST returns, November GST receipt is on course to being a record high.