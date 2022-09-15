CBIC develops system for online monitoring of GST audits

Several instances of audit are triggered by mismatches between the automatically generated return of purchases of raw materials and services and the tax return filed by a business showing a summary of transactions which forms the basis for paying taxes. Last year, GST authorities liberalised the norms by dropping the provision for mandatory audit of annual returns for businesses with sales of ₹two crore and above and introduced self-certification of a reconciliation statement for those with ₹five crore sales and more, replacing the certification needed by a chartered or cost accountant. The idea was to encourage voluntary compliance.