CBIC discusses revenue augmentation, litigation management

The tax authority will soon issue action points for officials to follow. The emphasis on revenue augmentation comes at a time the government is focusing on structural changes to GST to boost revenue receipts and to prevent tax evasion. Also, the indirect tax authority’s focus on maintaining the balance between meeting the targets and the means deployed highlight policy makers’ efforts to ensure that field officers do not take coercive steps. The meeting was held to prepare an action plan for the tax administration in the current financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}