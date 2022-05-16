CBIC discusses revenue augmentation, litigation management

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CBIC's annual conference of top officials discussed compliance management as well as innovative solutions for efficiency improvement offered by its young officers, CBIC said in a communication posted on its website
NEW DELHI :
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has held a top-level meeting of chief commissioners of customs and Central GST in the first week of May to discuss revenue augmentation, litigation management and performance management, according to a communication from the indirect tax authority.
CBIC’s annual conference of top officials discussed compliance management as well as innovative solutions for efficiency improvement offered by its young officers, CBIC said in a communication posted on its website. The conference stressed the “need to maintain a good balance between achievement of goals/targets and the means of achieving these," CBIC said.
The tax authority will soon issue action points for officials to follow. The emphasis on revenue augmentation comes at a time the government is focusing on structural changes to GST to boost revenue receipts and to prevent tax evasion. Also, the indirect tax authority’s focus on maintaining the balance between meeting the targets and the means deployed highlight policy makers’ efforts to ensure that field officers do not take coercive steps. The meeting was held to prepare an action plan for the tax administration in the current financial year.
Central and state authorities have in April collected ₹1.68 trillion, the highest monthly GST collection so far, aided by economic recovery and efforts to check tax evasion. Tax authorities have been deploying technology heavily in order to cut down the cost of tax collection and to reduce discretion. They have also been capturing transaction details from multiple sources and pre-filling tax forms for the tax payer in order to improve compliance. (ends)
