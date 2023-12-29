CBIC extends GST dues recovery date
The deadline for tax officials to recover dues from businesses for FY19 and FY20 has been extended to April 2024 and August 2025 respectively. This extension aims to address backlogs and provide more time for assessing tax discrepancies.
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has extended the deadline for tax officials to demand and recover dues from businesses for 2018-19 and 2019-20, as the government looks to resolve backlogs and bolster revenues.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message