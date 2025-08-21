CBIC extends GST July return filing date till August 27 for five rain-hit Mumbai region districts

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday said it has extended till August 27 the last date of filing tax payment form GSTR-3B for July for taxpayers registered in 5 specified districts of Mumbai region.

GSTR-3B is a monthly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

“Considering the incessant rains and disruption of public life in parts of Mumbai Region, the due date for filing has been extended till 27th August 2025 for registered taxpayers whose principal place of business is located in the following districts — Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar,” the CBIC said in a statement.

It advised taxpayers to avail of this relief and file their GST returns within the extended due date to avoid late fees and penalties.